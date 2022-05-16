Around the Web Watch: Musical performance at Chernobyl power station by lead singer of Ukrainian band Okean Elzy The solo performance was staged for the workers at the Chernobyl power station. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago It is probably the first in history music performance at Chornobyl power station! Incredible workers - brave and dedicated to their job. Everything is gonna be alright! #Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XLeHPDwrJY— Sviatoslav Vakarchuk (@s_vakarchuk) May 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Music