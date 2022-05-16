Around the Web Watch: Palestine supporters storm premises of Israeli defence company Elbit Systems in Bristol, UK The campaigners targeted Elbit Systems in order to ‘demand an end to British complicity in Israeli apartheid’. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago BREAKING: Palestine Action storms Israel's weapons epicentre in #Bristol, smashes the windows, obliterates Elbit's IT equipment; we're barricaded in; we don't stop til the Nakba does | #ShutElbitDown #Nakba74 pic.twitter.com/rszgWLtdE8— Palestine Action (@Pal_action) May 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Palestine Israel