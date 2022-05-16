Viral Video Watch: Elderly woman who served as a nurse in World War II goes skydiving on her 100th birthday Raymonde Sullivan went skydiving in Florida, US. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Raymonde Sullivan, an elderly woman who tended to Allied soldiers on the frontlines during WWII, decided to go skydiving for her 100th birthday in Sebastian, Florida. 'I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years. I thought I must do it while I can,' she said. pic.twitter.com/3muMJzzM7D— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. war age