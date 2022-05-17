Around the Web Watch: Karine Jean-Pierre makes history as the first Black, openly gay, White House press secretary ‘I would not be here today if it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.’ Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Karine Jean-Pierre, first Black and first openly gay press secretary, hosts first White House briefing."I would not be here today if it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.” https://t.co/VvaGXzHWjl pic.twitter.com/lljfWoT4q3— ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Politics