Around the Web ‘Nothing will change’: CNN correspondent breaks down while reporting from Buffalo shooting scene ‘Democrats will say guns, Republicans will say mental health, and nothing will change.’ Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago CNN's @VictorBlackwell gets tearful while reporting on the Buffalo mass shooting:"I've done 15 of these, at least the ones I can count ... Democrats will say guns. Republicans will say mental health. And nothing will change ... Is this the way we're supposed to live?" pic.twitter.com/ILc4oD0fQn— The Recount (@therecount) May 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Crime