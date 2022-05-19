Around the Web Watch: Odia mountaineer Sidharth Routray scales Mount Everest, flies the tricolour It took him nearly 60 days to reach the summit. Scroll Staff An hour ago ପୃଥିବୀର ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ଶିଖରରେ ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ନାଦ .Top of the World :Odia Pua Sidharth Routray on Mount #Everest Chanting "Jay Jagannath " . pic.twitter.com/M9ESjad3C7— Prashant Sahu 🇮🇳 (@suryanandannet) May 17, 2022 ଏଭରେଷ୍ଟ ଆରୋହଣ କଲେ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ରାଉତରାୟ। ଶିଖରରେ ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା ସହ ପତିତପାବନା ବାନା ଉଡ଼ାଇଲେ।#Everest #SidharthRoutray #ZeeOdishaNews pic.twitter.com/xJGm3aSagu— ZEE Odisha News (@ZeeOdisha) May 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. mountaineer odisha