ପୃଥିବୀର ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ଶିଖରରେ ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ନାଦ .



Top of the World :



Odia Pua Sidharth Routray on Mount #Everest Chanting "Jay Jagannath " . pic.twitter.com/M9ESjad3C7