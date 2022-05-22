Around the Web ‘Before, people didn’t even know about the Thomas Cup’: PM Modi meets India’s Thomas Cup winners Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the Thomas Cup, and participants of the Uber Cup. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH "I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat," says PM Narendra Modi during his interaction with badminton champions of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/dlCv6jYrzm— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports prime minister