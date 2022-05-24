Around the Web Watch: Man who begs for a living buys Rs 90,000-motorcycle for wife after she complains of backache Spotted in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago #WATCH A beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu buys a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife Munni in Chhindwara, MPEarlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore, he says. pic.twitter.com/a72vKheSAB— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh motorcycle