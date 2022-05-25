Viral Video ‘Manchester United are rubbish’: BBC trainee learning how to write ticker text makes it to live TV For a few moments the BBC channel ticker claimed ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ and ‘Weather rain everywhere’ during the Tuesday morning broadcast. Scroll Staff An hour ago Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022 UPDATE: BBC News have apologised.They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV BBC