Around the Web ‘Why the need for one single language?’: Geetanjali Shree on Hindi as national language debate ‘All national languages should be recognised and treated equally’, told the International Booker Prize-winning author to NDTV. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago #NDTVExclusive | "The language imposition debate is unnecessary and politically created... I don't see what the problem is, why can't we learn more than one language," says Novelist Geetanjali Shree on being the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize. pic.twitter.com/09K3Vf7GU9— NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Geetanjali Shree Hindi