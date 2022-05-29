Viral Video Watch: Former US President Obama reunites with boy who touched his hair in iconic 2009 photograph Jacob Philadelphia was five when he visited the White House with his family, and asked former President Obama if they had the same haircut. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jacob Philadelphia was five years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked if his hair was like mine. That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders.Today, he's graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion. pic.twitter.com/gB39hFS3Wp— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA President children