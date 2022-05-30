Around the Web Watch: Photographer runs Everest marathon in tiger suit to raise money for tiger conservation After 19 marathons over 12 years in a tiger suit to raise funds, this is British photographer Paul Goldstein’s last marathon. Scroll Staff An hour ago Everest MarathonA marathon, not a sprint but over halfway. https://t.co/qkuaWJNI8V#worthmorealive #tiger #tigers #tigercubs #endangered pic.twitter.com/L55AZQB6bF— Paul Goldstein (@paulgoldstein59) May 29, 2022 . @paulgoldstein59 is at Base Camp Mount Everest preparing to do the marathon on Sunday - you can hear in his voice how the altitude is affecting his breathing and he's got to carry the tiger on his back for the 26.2 miles .#WorthMoreAlive - both of you ! https://t.co/tZ1Y3IxPZi pic.twitter.com/PXBQJ2N7Lu— Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) May 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Animals