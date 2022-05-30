Around the Web Watch: Scenes of destruction as landslides and floods sweep through northeast Brazil Landslides and floods caused by heavy rains have killed nearly 50 and displaced thousands. Scroll Staff An hour ago Floods, river overflows, massive floods and multiple landslides. The situation in Recife is very serious because of the rain. #Brazil #flood #flooding #floods #HeavyRains #tormenta #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia #chuvas #aluvión #banjir #enchete #inundaciones #weather pic.twitter.com/JgFkOXbVcJ— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) May 28, 2022 BREAKING 🇧🇷 : At least 44 people dead and 56 others missing in Brazil's unprecedented flood and landslide♦️The death toll today has risen to 44 after a massive flood and landslide reported in many parts of Brazil.#Brazil #Pernambuco pic.twitter.com/EPLVZpBV2c— Zaid Ahmd (@realzaidzayn) May 29, 2022 Pernambuco has already confirmed at least 35 deaths from floods and landslides. Brazil #flood #flooding #floods #HeavyRains #tormenta #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia #chuvas #aluvión #banjir #enchete #inundaciones pic.twitter.com/Zkyb1ljOgT— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) May 29, 2022 🚨 FLASH FLOODS IN RECIFE, BRAZIL 🇧🇷 Streets turn to rivers in Pernambuco May 23rd pic.twitter.com/NtZzF2cyGW— #كابتن_غازي_عبداللطيف (@CaptainGhazi) May 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Brazil flood landslide