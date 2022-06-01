Around the Web ‘We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes’: K-pop group BTS speak at the White House ‘It is a great honour to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity.’ Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL— President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022 ‘It is not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences’ — On the last day of AAPIHM, BTS joined the White House to raise awareness around the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes pic.twitter.com/MTllkl97qg— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 1, 2022 Tune in for a briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre featuring BTS. https://t.co/QGhOALWQgr— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. South Korea USA music