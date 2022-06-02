Around the Web Watch: Hurricane Agatha causes flooding and landslides in southern Mexico, at least eleven dead The storm made landfall on Monday afternoon, touching down with a speed of 169 km per hour. Scroll Staff An hour ago Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, ripping off roofs and washing out roads before fading Tuesday in southern Mexico. https://t.co/EHEXobH1JB pic.twitter.com/VEqUtuWYJt— The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2022 Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane to come ashore in May when it made landfall Monday in southern Mexico. The governor of Mexico's Oaxaca state said Tuesday at least 11 people were killed by flooding and landslides caused by the storm. https://t.co/OJmpXIlRzi pic.twitter.com/Kr0rDpmYxb— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2022 NEW: 11 dead, over 30 missing after Hurricane Agatha hits Mexico: officials https://t.co/Kayj9RCOq1pic.twitter.com/HvBn94aBTT— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 1, 2022 #Huracan #Agatha Golpea Fuerte #Oaxaca | #Hurricane Agatha Hits The State Oaxaca Very Hard #Mexicohttps://t.co/nQTLIpcKpK #Huracan #mexico #HurricaneAgatha #hurricane #storm #badweather #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/b6hqwHqT6V— Sandra Kulewsky (@MetiGashi9) May 30, 2022 #Huracan #Agatha Golpea Fuerte #Oaxaca | #Hurricane Agatha Hits The State Oaxaca Very Hard #Mexicohttps://t.co/nQTLIpcKpK #Huracan #mexico #HurricaneAgatha #hurricane #storm #badweather #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/V26u1VVq60— Sandra Kulewsky (@MetiGashi9) May 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mexico hurricane