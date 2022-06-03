Around the Web Watch: Harini Logan, 14, spells 22 words in 90 seconds to win 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee The competition ended in a first-ever spell-off. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago THIS IS INTENSE pic.twitter.com/3UKFCkOrdZ— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 3, 2022 By correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion is #Speller231 Harini Logan! #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/pl0NTznYVr— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. spelling children