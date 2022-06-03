Around the Web Watch: UK activists try to block parade for Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations, 12 arrested ‘The Royal family claims they care a lot about the climate crisis, and a first step to show that would be to re-wild all the agricultural land under the Crown.’ Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago Play 12 Animal Rebels were arrested and are now in custody after disrupting the Trooping the Colour ceremony at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier today.Take action with us this September to #StopTheSupply of Dairy. Join our talk online tomorrow @7pm! Link in our Bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/RXmXVfiu6k— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) June 2, 2022 Two protesters detained in handcuffs at Queen’s Trooping the Colour Jubilee event in London #JubileeCelebration #Queen #PlatinumJubilee #JubileeBankHoliday pic.twitter.com/txBd2oPI2E— Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) June 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK queen