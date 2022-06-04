Around the Web ‘Give me a just compensation’: Elderly Kenyan freedom fighter’s message to Queen Elizabeth II Thousands of Kenyans were detained and many more killed during Kenya’s struggle for independence in the mid-1950s. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago She was tortured with axes during Kenya's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. As Britain celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of its monarch, this old fighter wants to send her a message: "Let Elizabeth bring what belongs to me." pic.twitter.com/EofKAOqFtW— DW News (@dwnews) June 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. kenya queen