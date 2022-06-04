Around the Web Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson booed by crowd as he arrives at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations The British prime minister and his wife were attending the Queen’s thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson arriving with wife Carrie at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Thanksgiving Service is booed by some in the crowd@BBCNews pic.twitter.com/rHbBgX8Jzh— Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) June 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Boris Johnson UK