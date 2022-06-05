Around the Web Watch: This restaurant makes you feel like you have walked into a giant colouring book ‘I think everyone loves to see something new,’ said Mihydine Sibilini, owner of ‘Sketch Lagos’ in Nigeria. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Nigerian restaurant 'Sketch Lagos' gives diners the illusion of walking into a giant coloring book. The walls, floor and ceiling of the restaurant are covered with Egyptian-themed murals pic.twitter.com/3RHD86s9ey— Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Art restaurants