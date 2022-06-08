Viral Videos Watch: Aged Japanese quartet tries to save hometown one awkward TikTok at a time The ‘Old heart throbs’ dance in front of town landmarks to attract tourists and new residents to revitalise the ageing population of their town. Scroll Staff An hour ago Four men in their 50s and 60s are making TikToks to promote a town in rural Okayama... They call themselves ojiqun (old heart-throbs) and have 34k followers pic.twitter.com/CnHcM1H7oD— Katie Forster (@katieforster) June 6, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan viral