'They should be ashamed': Canadian parliamentarians laugh when MP talks about rising food prices Democratic leader Jagmeet Singh pointed out that one in every four Canadians is hungry because they can't afford their grocery bill. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago The struggles Canadians are facing - are nothing to laugh about.In parliament, you have the Liberals finding all the excuses in the world not to help.And you have the Conservatives that laugh when we talk about Canadians struggling to feed their families.Shame on them. pic.twitter.com/GhXJIqlJtr— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 8, 2022