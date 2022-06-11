Viral Video Watch: Singer Britney Spears gets married to actor Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles, US The wedding was attended by 60 guests including Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Ladies with an attitude! 😍 Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore singing Madonna’s “Vogue” at Britney’s wedding! 🥰pic.twitter.com/kcMjLkuyYS— Madonna Nation ❌ (@MadonnaNationX) June 10, 2022 Selena Gomez and Britney Spears grooving on the dance floor at Britney’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/inpuGOGAlI— Selena Gomez News (@Daily_Sel_Gomez) June 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Britney Spears Sam Asghari