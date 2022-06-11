Around the Web ‘Any girl can change the world’: Malala Yousafzai joins Greta Thunberg at protest for climate action Scenes from outside the Swedish parliament. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai joined environmental campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate outside Swedish parliament at one of the Friday climate protests https://t.co/nyPTw4vDI1 pic.twitter.com/AW0JlyESm0— Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Malala Yousafzai Gretha Thunberg Climate change