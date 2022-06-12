Eco India Eco India: Why India's status as 'open defecation free' is far from the truth A decentralised approach to sanitation may be a step in the right direction for achieving an open defecation free India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script & Field Producer: Juhi Chaudhary | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu |Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramaniam | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india sanitation environment