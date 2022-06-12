Watch: Kaun Banega Crorepati’s new ad spoofs fake news about nano chips in Rs 2,000 notes
‘But it was on the news!’
The promo for the new season Kaun Banega Crorepati of After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 8, 2016, that 86% of Indian currency notes would no longer be legal tender from midnight, supporters for demonetisation found several rationalisations for the baffling decision. The most innovative, perhaps, was the claim of some television channels that the new Rs 2,000 notes would come with a “micro nano GPS chip”, which is supposed to be able to help track individual notes by way of satellite.
This would evidently allow piles of black money to easily be detected by the authorities.