Army men rescue four people who got stuck in Sindh river, Jammu and Kashmir

The men and their vehicle got stuck as they were attempting to cross the river.

24 minutes ago

#IndianArmy ने अपने वाहन सहित सिंध नदी में फंसे 4 लोगों को बचाया. They had come for a picnic to Sonamarg and got stuck when they attempted to cross over to the far bank of the Sind river near Baltal.#ChinarCorps #IndianArmyPeoplesArmy #NayaKashmir@MehboobaMufti pic.twitter.com/1tKOWUc2SK— Vidhi Tikoo (@VidhiTikoo) June 13, 2022

#WATCH J&K | Indian Army rescues four people after their vehicle was stuck in Sind river near Baltal in Srinagar district(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/raRYfSLUCg— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022