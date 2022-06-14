Around the Web Watch: Floods, landslides force Yellowstone National Park, US, to close for first time in 34 years The floods and landslides have been caused by heavy rains and melting snowpacks. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022 A cabin fell into a river near Yellowstone National Park on Monday as a deluge caused by heavy rains and melting snowpack ravaged the iconic park and nearby communities. https://t.co/99WeLIf8L6 pic.twitter.com/A4BvKZXi7b— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2022 🚨#BREAKING: Extreme flooding has occurred in parts of Wyoming with bridges being washed away 📌#Wyoming | #USAOn Monday Park Rangers have closed all entrances to Yellowstone National Park due too extremely hazardous floods With multiple buildings and roads being washed away pic.twitter.com/fP9GCOlUt2— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Yellowstone National Park Floods