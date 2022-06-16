Around the Web Watch: ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ brightens the sky, was visible in India on June 14 According to NASA, this was the lowest full moon on the horizon this year. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Full moon in Mumbai ! Sending positive to everyone #FullMoon #SailorMoon #StrawberryMoon #TheMoon #ASTRO pic.twitter.com/xvoFE9K1v5— Kevin (@iamkevins) June 14, 2022 VIDEO: 'Strawberry Supermoon' rises over Dubai.June's full moon, known as a 'Strawberry Supermoon', rises behind a minaret in the Gulf emirate of Dubai. On June 14, the moon orbits closest to the earth, marking the last 'Supermoon' of the year pic.twitter.com/thKN32m1LH— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Science Event