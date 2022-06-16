Around the Web Watch: Pakistanis remember late singer Sidhu Moose Wala with truck paintings, bike accessories ‘We are unable to meet the demands’, said the owner of one such accessories shop. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Dekh Moosewala Moosewala hoii payii aa!!! #sidhumoosewala #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/H4Gji0a5FK— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 15, 2022 #Sidhumoosewala may be the first Indian Punjabi singer to make a place on a Pakistani truck. In Pakistan Your picture on a Pakistani truck means you are in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/8ka8MvM0na— 5911 (@iffiViews) June 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sidhu Moose Wala Pakistan