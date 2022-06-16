Around the Web Bharat Gaurav: India’s first private train service flagged off on Coimbatore-Shirdi route The train left Coimbatore on Tuesday and reached Shirdi on Thursday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago First ever Bharat Gaurav Train has been flagged off on Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi route today at 6:00 PM! The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country. pic.twitter.com/IR55aYzyN0— Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) June 14, 2022 Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism: First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/YeRwRoPV8T— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 14, 2022 Promoting India's rich cultural heritage!First ever Bharat Gaurav Train has been flagged off on Coimbatore to Sainagar Shirdi route today.The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving passengers an insight into cultural heritage of the country. pic.twitter.com/VpxMtYkBeb— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 14, 2022 Promoting India's rich cultural heritage!Southern Railway becomes the first zone to get its first Registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme & commence operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi, today. pic.twitter.com/7cPSj9iP8i— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bharat Gaurav Coimbatore Shirdi