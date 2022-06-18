Viral Video Watch: Flight attendant proposes to her pilot girlfriend on an Alaska Airlines pride-themed plane Veronica Rojas and Alejandra Moncayo first met on a flight two years ago. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Play ❤️🧡💛 LOVE IS IN THE AIR. 💜💚💙 Two years ago, a match was made in the sky—and this week, she PROPOSED on our Pride #AlaskaDelightFlight! But that's not all, see what else surprised guests at the gate! https://t.co/gZKhgxAmHZ pic.twitter.com/TuxGlMNL8P— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. pride pride month