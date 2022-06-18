Around the Web Europe: Summer becomes unbearable as some regions record temperatures as high as 40 degree Celsius Outdoor public events have been banned in an area of France as heatwave worsens. Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago Play A heat wave is sending temperatures soaring across Europe – drying up rivers, forests, and farmlands. Experts say, due to climate change heat waves are starting earlier now. pic.twitter.com/wwfu05eq4x— DW News (@dwnews) June 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. heat wave europe