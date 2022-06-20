Viral Video Watch: Thousands of bags pile up at Heathrow Airport due to technical malfunction Passengers had to wait hours to recover their luggage. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Absolute chaos at #Heathrow where all passengers are asked to drop their baggages at level 0 and hope it will reach destination one or two days later. pic.twitter.com/rLKuyNlrGk— Giovanni Gaetani (@giovannigaetani) June 17, 2022 🧳 A sea of baggage has accumulated at Heathrow's Terminal 2 after a technical malfunction left thousands of travellers separated from their bags.https://t.co/UFrH5vQMTL pic.twitter.com/FAtDihU0FI— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 18, 2022 Watch: Sea of suitcases at Heathrow Airport after baggage system glitch #MiddayNews #HeathrowAirport #News #Airport #BaggageLoss #Passengers #Airlines pic.twitter.com/gvQW2tVrml— Mid Day (@mid_day) June 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. heathrow aiport london