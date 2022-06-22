Viral Video ‘What have you done that you’re running?’: Shiv Sena MLAs leave for Guwahati from Surat airport Eknath Shinde, along with other rebel MLAs, is currently at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Vlog | How did Shiv Sena MLAs go to Guwahati?NDTV's Saurabh Shukla reports#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/FuQKjZmAcy— NDTV (@ndtv) June 22, 2022 #WATCH | A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, upon arrival in Guwahati, said 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. Shinde& some other MLAs were unreachable after suspected cross-voting in MLC polls.(Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/9mc2lMpobM— OTV (@otvnews) June 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Politics Maharashtra