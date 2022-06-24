Around the Web ‘People were buried under their homes’: Afghanistan earthquake survivor whose home was destroyed An estimated 1,000 people have died because of the earthquake that has devastated eastern Afghanistan. Scroll Staff An hour ago A military helicopter lands in #Afghanistan's Paktika province to evacuate civilians after a powerful earthquake that has so far killed at least 1,000 people@AFP pic.twitter.com/Vnz5eksA1z— Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) June 23, 2022 VIDEO: Deadly Afghanistan earthquake leaves people buried under homes"When I came out of my house it was all quiet because all the people were buried...": Zaitullah Ghurziwal was awake when an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroyed his home #AfghanistanEarthquake #Paktika pic.twitter.com/d14gm3k79F— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Disaster