Viral Video Watch: In UP, minister breaks brick wall of under construction college building with a slight push The budget for construction of the engineering college is Rs 100 crore. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago यूपी के विधायक की मज़बूती समझिए. हल्के से धक्के में दीवार गिर गई. 100 करोड़ की लागत से इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज बन रहा है. दीवार इतनी मज़बूत कि बुलडोजर से न टूटे. विधायक जी ने हल्के धक्के में गिरा दी. pic.twitter.com/G3rSCgZQnJ— Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) June 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UP Building