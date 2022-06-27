Viral Video Watch: Dog invades pitch during Chile vs Venezuela football match, stays on for belly rubs The dog was eventually moved to the sidelines by the players. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago DOG ON THE PITCH 🤗(via @TNTSportsCL) pic.twitter.com/PMIjvbzzsq— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 26, 2022 EVERYBODY STOP RIGHT NOW AND WATCH THIS!!! THIS IS WHAT WE ALL NEEDED! pic.twitter.com/gjmqFErrSs— ⚽️ Karri Salas ⚽️ Keeper of the Karchives! (@Karri_Kemyst) June 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Venezuela Chile Dog