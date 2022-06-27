Around the Web ‘No democracy’: Feminist activist Gloria Steinem on the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US ‘If we don’t have decision making power over our own physical selves, there is no democracy.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Feminist activist @GloriaSteinem says taking away womens' right to abortion won't remove the desire or need for them but will increase the riskshttps://t.co/PRdOysG5yH pic.twitter.com/GeSpEIwCrD— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) June 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Politics