Around the Web Watch: Protests in Kolkata and Bengaluru against arrests of Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar The activist and the former police officer have been accused of forgery in cases related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago Free Teesta Setalvad & R.B. Shreekumar! Protest in Kolkata against politically vindictive arrests & witch hunting of activists. pic.twitter.com/94cW8Ngg0o— Madhurima | মধুরিমা (@Madhurima_ML) June 26, 2022 A citizens rally was carried out from #ParkCircus to #Entally ro mark our protest against the illegal arrest of human rights defender #TeestaSetalvad.As we braved the rains @salimdotcomrade urges all to keep fighting and defending the voiceless. pic.twitter.com/4oa41faMel— Saira Shah Halim سائرہ 🇮🇳 (@sairashahhalim) June 26, 2022 Citizen groups, activists protested in support of #TeestaSetalvad in #Bengaluru today at Townhall. A larger protest has been called tomorrow in support of #Teesta and #srikumar. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HUSKORQZnb— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. RB Sreekumar Teesta Setalvad