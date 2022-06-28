Around the Web ‘A crisis shaped by mindset’: Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Glastonbury festival speech ‘We are in the beginning of a climate and ecological emergency.’ Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago „We are not the problem. The problem is the systems which allow and even encourage this to happen.“ #gretathunberg @glastonbury #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/F1s9QXTqMY— Guenther Schneider (@gueschneid) June 26, 2022 “WE ARE IN A CLIMATE EMERGENCY” @GretaThunberg at #Glastonbury. @GenerationCO2 @kaimesilvestres @SumakHelena @SophiaKianni @cassidykramer14 @johnpauljos pic.twitter.com/gIWLonNcSc— Arctic Basecamp (@ArcticBasecamp) June 25, 2022 „These crises are the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and as wide as possible.“ #GretaThunberg @glastonbury pic.twitter.com/YSF2qzg3nZ— Guenther Schneider (@gueschneid) June 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Greta Thunberg Glastonbury CLIMATE EMERGENCY