Around the Web Watch: Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish condemn reversal of abortion rights in US The musicians called out the US Supreme Court's decision at the Glastonbury festival. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Kendrick Lamar ending his Glastonbury set with a pointed reference to RoevWade. #glastonburyfestival2022 #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/L8RzXIWJsw— Sanny Rudravajhala (@SannyR1985) June 26, 2022 .@billieeilish during her set @glastonbury: "Today is a very dark day for women in America. … I can't bear to think about it anymore." #roevwade pic.twitter.com/d5m7nGJHl9— Jami Ganz (@jamiganz) June 24, 2022