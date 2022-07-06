Around the Web Paris: Protestors demonstrate against US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade The demonstrated in front of the Eiffel Tower. Scroll Staff An hour ago Protesters in Paris marched toward the Eiffel Tower, holding up hangers with slogans like 'My body = my decision' after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, restoring the ability of individual states in the U.S. to ban abortion pic.twitter.com/7qYjE9PpY4— Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2022 Paris in solidarity of American women #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/hTp2f2xn3u— evahusson (@evahusson) June 26, 2022 De New York jusqu'à Paris, avortement libre et gratuit 🔥Pas d'émancipation des femmes sans revolution 🤜Rejoignez le cortège du NPA Jeunes à la Marche féministe 💥#IVG #feminisme #paris #roevwade pic.twitter.com/dXRGS4lBCd— NPA Jeunes 92 (@NPAJeunes92) July 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paris abortion