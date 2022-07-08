Viral Video ‘Viva San Fermin!’: Spain’s bull run festival returns for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak After the first of eight bull runs, five participants were reported to be in the hospital with injuries. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Spain's famous running of the bulls was held for the first time in 3 years in Pamplona on Thursday. Tens of thousands of people turned out for the historic tradition. Though there were a few injuries reported, officials say there were no bull gorings this year. pic.twitter.com/K64PRJerEa— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 8, 2022 Viva! Spain bull-running fiesta returns after pandemic pause.Thousands of party-goers from around the world - most in the traditional white outfit with a red scarf - screamed "Viva San Fermin!" as the fiesta kicked off with the firing of the "chupinazo" https://t.co/la0uidjjqY pic.twitter.com/ypTP65NAn8— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2022 In pictures: Thousands of people wearing white clothes and red scarves fill the streets of Spain's Pamplona kicking off the first San Fermin bull-running festival since the Covid-19 pandemic struck pic.twitter.com/5Naiw880m8— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 7, 2022 #Spain - Five in hospital as Spain's Pamplona bull run returns. 📸 Ander GILLENEA 📸 Miguel RIOPA pic.twitter.com/E0RYe5C3lV— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) July 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain Animals