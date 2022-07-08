Around the Web Watch: Three-legged, rare tortoise at UK zoo fitted with rollers after being rescued from smugglers Hope is a ploughshare tortoise, the rarest tortoise species in the world. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is three-legged ploughshare tortoise, Hope... the RAREST tortoise in the world 🐢🌍He was RESCUED from illegal smugglers after being snatched from the forests of Madagascar 🇲🇬Hope is one of the last of his kind, and he's here to help save his species from extinction! ❌ pic.twitter.com/lViLVSaUUk— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) July 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Animals