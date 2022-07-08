Viral Video Watch: BBC news show replaces end credits with list of ministerial resignations from UK government The list was broadcast to the song ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ by The Verve. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago In case you missed it, #Newsnight replaced its end credits tonight with a list of all the ministerial resignations so far set to an acoustic version of Bittersweet Symphony pic.twitter.com/VPztjMc6OE— Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Politics