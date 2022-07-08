Around the Web Watch: Frenzy at Lulu Malls in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, in Kerala during midnight sale Shoppers were offered discounts of 50% at almost all stores. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kochi Lulu Mall midnight sale is on 😀 There is a 50% off for almost all stores inside the mall #kochi #lulumallsale #Lulumallmidnightsale pic.twitter.com/ronIFf00FT— Nirmal TV (@nirmaltv) July 7, 2022 Trivandrum #Lulu mall midnight sale rush 🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/a20ZzppJWA— AB George (@AbGeorge_) July 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kochi Trivandrum