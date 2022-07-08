Around the Web Watch: Heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka causes flood-like situation, rescue operations underway The National Disaster Response Force has evacuated those stranded in low lying areas. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Karnataka #rains Many places in #coastal karnataka affected due to #HeavyRainfall in Uttara kannada, Udupi and mangalore. Chickamagalur, Shimoga, hassan, Kodagu are also affected. pic.twitter.com/4KDQobE7Si— Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) July 6, 2022 Heavy rains have lashed several parts of coastal #Karnataka and western ghats. Normal life affected. Villages in low lying areas worried over the impact of rain. Several reservoirs water has reached to the maximum. pic.twitter.com/zfCS4OTQkb— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 4, 2022 Due to heavy rains many parts of coastal Karnataka is inundated with water. In Many low lying areas. Water has entered houses. They had to be rescued by boats by NDRF teams. Visuals from #Udupi, #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/TQ6B4J60En— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 7, 2022 Flooded areas of Navunda, #Kundapura #Karnatakarains #monsoon @weatherindiaoff pic.twitter.com/eHz5qZwGXT— Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) July 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka flood