Around the Web Watch: Women bang on cylinders, demonstrate with them to protest against recent price hikes The non-subsidised LPG cylinder has become costlier by Rs 50 in the fourth hike this year, now costing more than Rs 1,000 across India. Scroll Staff An hour ago ताली और थाली के बाद अब गैस सिलिंडर बजाकर महंगाई का 'जश्न' मनातीं भारत देश की स्त्रियां... pic.twitter.com/w1ZID5iFCF— Firoj Khan (@firoj_faiz) July 8, 2022 Ruling #TRS leaders across #Telangana protest against the #GasPrice hike. The price of LPG #CookingGas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder which is the eighth hike in rates in the last year that taking the cumulative rise to Rs 244. pic.twitter.com/J2ytnHFxx2— Aashish (@KP_Aashish) July 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana LPG