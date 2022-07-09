Around the Web ‘I want to lead this country in the right direction’: Rishi Sunak pitches for UK PM’s post Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is of Indian origin, has launched his bid. Scroll Staff An hour ago I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4RishiSign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF— Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK prime minister